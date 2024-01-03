WHO Europe’s Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leadership, Workforce Management, and Financing

World Health Organization (WHO) Europe, in an impactful move towards strengthening global health systems, has collaborated with various partners to develop annual training courses. These courses, designed for senior and aspiring health leaders, aim to enhance public health leadership, health workforce management, and health financing policies. The initiative was launched during the inaugural Health Systems Capacity Building Week, which saw the offering of three courses addressing these crucial areas.

Leadership Course for Public Health Professionals

The second WHO European Public Health Leadership Course, held in partnership with the University of Bordeaux, saw participation from health professionals across 30 countries. The course, based on scenario training, emphasized innovation, governance, self-management, professional growth, and problem-solving. Attendees appreciated the value of networking and understanding global health dynamics, highlighting the success of the course in enhancing leadership skills.

Workforce Management Course for Small Countries Initiative

An additional course was designed specifically for representatives of the Small Countries Initiative (SCI). Participants from nine SCI nations, including Greenland and Ukraine, engaged in discussions around sustainable health workforce planning, self-sufficiency, and intersectoral collaboration. The goal was to support these countries in meeting the 2025 SCI Roadmap, which includes the development of human resources for health strategies.

Health Financing for Universal Health Coverage

The third course concentrated on health financing for Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Participants, including the Health Insurance Fund of the Republic of North Macedonia, were taught about health financing reforms. This training was part of the WHO European Programme of Work, aimed at ensuring access to quality health care without financial hardship.

In the wake of these successful trainings, WHO has provided further details about upcoming courses on their related pages. As health systems globally grapple with numerous challenges, these capacity-building initiatives could prove invaluable in creating resilient health systems capable of tackling future health crises.