WHO Ethiopia Advances Workplace Safety with Innovative Training Initiative

In an exceptional move towards ensuring a safer and more respectful work environment, the World Health Organization's Ethiopian country office (WHO Ethiopia) has stepped up to address the critical issues of workplace harassment and sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) within the health sector. This initiative involved the organization of Training of Trainers (ToT) sessions that focused on the National Health Sector Prevention and Response to Workplace Harassment and SEA (NHS-PRWPH & SEA) guidelines.

Training for Change

The ToT sessions were conducted across three regions of Ethiopia: Tigray, Benishangul Gumuz, and Gambella. The training saw the participation of 73 trainers from various health institutions across these regions. Of the participants, 64 trainers completed the course, receiving certification. These certified trainers are now equipped to share their knowledge with the wider health workforce in their regions, thereby fostering a safer work culture.

Collaboration for a Safer Workplace

This initiative was brought to fruition by WHO Ethiopia, in collaboration with the Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health (MOH) and Regional Health Bureau authorities. The aim was to foster a safer work environment in the health sector by mandating certification for all health workforce members, thereby promoting a culture of respect and safety.

Dr. Fikir Melesse, WHO Ethiopia's Program Management Officer & Focal point for Gender, Equity, Human Rights, and Disability Inclusion (GERD), emphasized the importance of collaboration and consultation throughout the training series. The commitment from stakeholders, including MOH, WHO, and Regional Health Bureau authorities, to uphold the guidelines and ensure a violence-free workplace is a significant step towards realizing a safer work environment in the health sector.