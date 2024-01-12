en English
Asia

WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies

For the first time, the World Health Organization’s Western Pacific Regional Committee has endorsed two innovative frameworks that integrate behavioural sciences into health strategies. The endorsement occurred during its seventy-fourth session in October 2023. The two prongs of this revolutionary approach aim to reshape communication for health and strengthen health security, with an emphasis on improving health outcomes.

Uniting Behavioural Sciences and Health Communication

The first of these two frameworks presents a pioneering approach known as Communication for Health (C4H). This unique methodology amalgamates theories and techniques from social and behavioural sciences with storytelling and evidence-based planning. The objective is to develop more effective health communications that resonate with people, acknowledging the vital role of understanding and influencing health-related behaviours.

Evidence-based planning and storytelling are combined to create a compelling narrative that can encourage health-enhancing behaviours. The Regional Action Framework on Communication for Health, which was also endorsed, provides comprehensive guidance to member states on applying C4H. The focus is on understanding the barriers and drivers of health-related behaviours, with the ultimate goal of achieving better health outcomes.

Strengthening Health Security in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific Health Security Action Framework is the second endorsed document. This framework draws attention to the importance of engaging both health and non-health actors in the prevention, preparedness, readiness, and response to public health emergencies. The framework emphasizes the importance of understanding local behavioural, social, and environmental contexts when forming risk assessments and interventions.

Behavioural sciences are spotlighted in critical areas such as risk communication, community engagement, and health workforce development. These areas have a profound influence on the ability of communities to respond effectively to public health emergencies and threats.

WHO’s Ongoing Commitment to Behavioural Sciences

The Western Pacific Regional Office of the WHO is committed to the continued advancement of behavioural sciences in health strategies. It is providing support for the implementation of these frameworks by strengthening capacity, offering technical assistance, and fostering innovation. The office is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and security by addressing individual, socio-cultural, and environmental influences and bolstering people-centered health services.

Asia Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

