WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition

In an unprecedented move, the World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a significant step towards improving the global healthcare scenario for transgender individuals. The organization is in the process of developing its first international guide aimed at care for transgender people, advancing the imperative right of individuals to self-identify their gender. A meeting is set for February 19-21, 2024, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, where the guideline recommendations are expected to be finalized.

Unveiling the Guideline Framework

The guide aims to enhance access to quality health services for trans and gender diverse individuals. The focus is on five key areas: gender-affirming care, training for health workers, support for victims of interpersonal violence, gender-inclusive health policies, and legal recognition of self-determined gender identity.

Criticism and Opposition

However, the initiative has not been without controversy. The Society for Evidence Based Gender Medicine (SEGM) expressed concerns with the guideline panel composition, the public comment period, and the overall speed of the development process. Furthermore, Helen Joyce of Sex Matters accused the WHO of bias and a lack of evidence-based practices, demanding a restart of the drafting process with a more balanced panel of experts.

A petition, currently circulating with 1,800 signatures, is pressuring the WHO to reconsider its draft. The critics particularly disapprove of the panel’s preference for medical interventions and the dismissal of psychotherapeutic approaches.

USA Boxing’s Controversial Rule

In related news, USA Boxing’s 2024 rule book has sparked debate by allowing biological men identifying as transgender women to compete against biological women in boxing. The policy stipulates the completion of gender reassignment surgery, quarterly hormone testing, and maintaining testosterone levels below 5 nmol/L for at least 48 months. Critics argue that this policy could compromise the safety and fairness of women’s boxing.