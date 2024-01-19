WHO Cautions Against Hasty Adoption of Generative AI in Healthcare

In a recent development, the World Health Organization (WHO) has underscored the potential revolutionary impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI), particularly large multi-modal models (LMMs), on healthcare. Yet, it has concurrently voiced concerns about the risks linked with the swift integration of this technology into the healthcare spectrum.

Advertisment

LMMs: A Double-Edged Sword

LMMs, armed with the ability to process a variety of data types and generate outputs beyond their explicit programming, hold a promise and peril for healthcare systems. The WHO's guidance is geared towards promoting the responsible and ethical usage of LMMs in healthcare, underscoring the necessity for transparency in information, policies, and governance to efficaciously manage the associated risks. The potential applications of LMMs in healthcare spread across multiple areas such as diagnosis, scientific research, medical education, administrative tasks, and patient-guided usage. The WHO, however, has sounded the alarm about the potential production of false, inaccurate, biased, or incomplete outcomes by LMMs, underlining the risks of errors, misuse, and harm to individuals as LMMs gain wider acceptance in healthcare and medicine.

Stakeholder Engagement: The Key to Safe Integration

Advertisment

The organization has highlighted the indispensability of stakeholder engagement, including governments, technology companies, healthcare providers, patients, and civil society, in the development, deployment, oversight, and regulation of LMMs. It urges governments to establish standards for LMM development, deployment, and integration into health and medical practices, warranting that these technologies align with ethical obligations and human rights standards. The WHO's guidance also recommends the active involvement of medical professionals and patients in the development of LMMs and underscores the need for privacy protection and the option for individuals to opt out of involvement when sensitive health information is utilized as data.

Regulation and Liability: Guarding Against Risks

The guidance also underscores the importance of liability rules to guarantee that users harmed by LMMs are adequately compensated or have other forms of redress. It further suggests the assignment of regulatory agencies to evaluate and approve LMMs for healthcare usage, along with compulsory post-release auditing and impact assessments by independent parties. The focus of these evaluations should be on data protection and human rights, with outcomes segregated by user characteristics such as age, race, or disability.

Developers of LMMs are entrusted with ensuring transparent, inclusive, and structured design processes, with an emphasis on performing well-defined tasks accurately and reliably while anticipating potential secondary outcomes of their AI applications. The WHO's guidelines represent a major stride towards ensuring the ethical integration of AI in healthcare, focusing on addressing risks and setting standards for stakeholder engagement and government responsibility.

The WHO's recommendations aim to lay the groundwork for a future where AI contributes constructively to human well-being, adhering to the highest ethical standards. By addressing risks and emphasizing stakeholder engagement and governmental responsibility, the WHO seeks to harness the benefits of AI in healthcare while curtailing its potential harms. The organization's guidance is rooted in acknowledging the transformative potential of generative AI technologies in healthcare, coupled with an equal emphasis on the critical need for transparent information, policies, and governance to effectively manage the associated risks.