WHO and Partners Urge Increased Funding to Eliminate Tuberculosis in Nigeria by 2030

In a significant push towards eradicating tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria by 2030, the World Health Organisation (WHO), KNCV Nigeria, and other health experts have called for an urgent increase in funding. This appeal was made during a press conference in Abuja, signaling a crucial moment ahead of World Tuberculosis Day 2024. Highlighting the grave threat posed by low awareness levels, especially in rural areas, stakeholders emphasized the dire need for concerted efforts to combat this deadly disease.

Urgent Call for Action

Dr. Amos Omoniyi, representing WHO at the event, painted a grim picture of TB's global and national impact. With millions succumbing to the disease annually, Nigeria’s significant contribution to both the African and global TB burden is alarming. In 2022, Nigeria reported 479,000 cases, making up 19% of Africa's total, with 97,900 TB-related deaths. Omoniyi's assertion that one person dies from TB every five minutes in Nigeria underscores the urgency of addressing this curable disease. The funding gap for TB in Nigeria is currently at 70%, a staggering shortfall that hampers the fight against TB.

Collaborative Efforts and Innovations

Dr. Bethrand Odume, Executive Director of KNCV TB Foundation Nigeria, emphasized the significance of this year’s theme, "Yes, we can end TB," which calls for unity and increased efforts to meet the 2030 eradication goal. Odume highlighted the progress in TB research and development, including new diagnostic tools, more efficient treatments, and promising vaccines. However, he stressed the importance of sustaining advocacy and funding efforts from both government and the private sector to continue the progress made in recent years. The collaborative work under the USAID-supported TB Local Organisation Network project was highlighted as a key initiative to improve TB case detection in Nigeria.

Looking Ahead

The collective call to action ahead of World Tuberculosis Day 2024 is a clear indicator of the critical juncture at which Nigeria stands in its fight against TB. With the theme "No gree for TB, check am o," there is a renewed focus on enhancing awareness, especially in underserved areas, and bridging the substantial funding gap. The involvement of affected communities, civil society, and continued advancements in research and development are deemed pivotal in the journey towards a TB-free Nigeria by 2030. As stakeholders rally for increased investment and commitment, the hope is that Nigeria can lead the way for Africa in eradicating this preventable and curable disease.