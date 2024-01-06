Whitehaven Woman Sexually Assaults Paramedics, Receives Community Order

In the quiet town of Whitehaven, an incident unfolded in the early morning hours of March 8, that has left a lasting impact on the lives of those involved. Lucy Judd, a 48-year-old resident, sexually assaulted and spat at the very paramedics who were tending to her self-inflicted wounds, in a case that has sent ripples through the community and the healthcare sector.

Paramedics Dispatched to a Distress Call

When the paramedics arrived at Judd’s residence, they found her home in disarray and her with superficial arm wounds, evident signs of self-harm. Despite her apparent distress, Judd was coherent and able to discuss her mental health history. She acknowledged consuming alcohol, although she claimed not to be inebriated.

Assault on the Frontline Workers

In the midst of administering care, one paramedic found themselves the target of Judd’s unwanted advances. She inappropriately touched the paramedic multiple times, an action that would later leave them feeling violated and haunted by flashbacks. Another paramedic was met with a different, yet equally distressing form of assault when Judd spat at them.

Legal Consequences and Mental Health Considerations

The police arrested Judd soon after the incident, but she expressed limited recollection of the events. In court, her defense underscored her long-standing battles with mental health and alcohol, and the steps she had taken to seek help after the incident. Judge Nicholas Barker, while acknowledging Judd’s significant mental health problems and substance abuse, condemned her actions, especially towards the paramedics. He imposed a two-year community order on Judd, which includes mental health and alcohol treatment. Additionally, she was ordered to adhere to a curfew and was placed on the Sex Offender Register for five years.