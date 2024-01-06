en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Whitehaven Woman Sexually Assaults Paramedics, Receives Community Order

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Whitehaven Woman Sexually Assaults Paramedics, Receives Community Order

In the quiet town of Whitehaven, an incident unfolded in the early morning hours of March 8, that has left a lasting impact on the lives of those involved. Lucy Judd, a 48-year-old resident, sexually assaulted and spat at the very paramedics who were tending to her self-inflicted wounds, in a case that has sent ripples through the community and the healthcare sector.

Paramedics Dispatched to a Distress Call

When the paramedics arrived at Judd’s residence, they found her home in disarray and her with superficial arm wounds, evident signs of self-harm. Despite her apparent distress, Judd was coherent and able to discuss her mental health history. She acknowledged consuming alcohol, although she claimed not to be inebriated.

Assault on the Frontline Workers

In the midst of administering care, one paramedic found themselves the target of Judd’s unwanted advances. She inappropriately touched the paramedic multiple times, an action that would later leave them feeling violated and haunted by flashbacks. Another paramedic was met with a different, yet equally distressing form of assault when Judd spat at them.

Legal Consequences and Mental Health Considerations

The police arrested Judd soon after the incident, but she expressed limited recollection of the events. In court, her defense underscored her long-standing battles with mental health and alcohol, and the steps she had taken to seek help after the incident. Judge Nicholas Barker, while acknowledging Judd’s significant mental health problems and substance abuse, condemned her actions, especially towards the paramedics. He imposed a two-year community order on Judd, which includes mental health and alcohol treatment. Additionally, she was ordered to adhere to a curfew and was placed on the Sex Offender Register for five years.

0
Crime Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Idris Elba Spearheads 'Don't Stop Your Future' Campaign Against Knife Crime
Idris Elba, acclaimed actor and social activist, has mobilized a campaign named ‘Don’t Stop Your Future’ to confront the issue of knife crime. This initiative aims at highlighting and reducing the number of knife-related crimes. Elba’s past endeavors have shown his dedication to social causes, making this campaign a significant step in his ongoing advocacy
Idris Elba Spearheads 'Don't Stop Your Future' Campaign Against Knife Crime
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
18 mins ago
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
Public Assistance Sought in Wicklow Burglary Case: The Mystery of the Black Volkswagen Passat
24 mins ago
Public Assistance Sought in Wicklow Burglary Case: The Mystery of the Black Volkswagen Passat
Court Appearance of Lwanda Zungu: A Grim Reminder of Gender-Based Violence
7 mins ago
Court Appearance of Lwanda Zungu: A Grim Reminder of Gender-Based Violence
Government Railway Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 18.35 Lakh
11 mins ago
Government Railway Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 18.35 Lakh
Catholic Priest in Bhopal Accused of Running Unlawful Children's Home and Conversion Attempts
12 mins ago
Catholic Priest in Bhopal Accused of Running Unlawful Children's Home and Conversion Attempts
Latest Headlines
World News
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
36 seconds
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
1 min
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
1 min
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
3 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
4 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
4 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
4 mins
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
4 mins
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
5 mins
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
26 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app