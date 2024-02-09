Whitehaven Man Convicted for Wife's Tragic Death Due to Neglect

Robert Christopher Morgan, a 61-year-old man from Whitehaven, was found guilty of manslaughter through neglect of his 71-year-old wife, Dorothy Morgan. The Carlisle Crown Court trial unveiled the heart-wrenching details of Dorothy's last days, spent in unsanitary conditions and severe distress.

A Life Cut Short by Neglect

In February 2021, Dorothy Morgan was admitted to the hospital in an emaciated and dehydrated state. Her bedsores had become septic, a clear sign of prolonged neglect. The court heard that she had been living on a settee, covered in her own waste. The prosecutor, Iain Simkin KC, argued that Morgan and his co-defendant, David Holyoak, Dorothy's son from another relationship, had failed to meet her basic needs and should have sought help sooner.

A Claim of Respecting Wishes

Morgan, however, claimed he was respecting his wife's wishes not to be helped. He stated that he did not notice the filthy conditions or the fact that her toes had become gangrenous. Despite acknowledging that he provided his wife with food and drink, he couldn't confirm if she consumed them and admitted to not ensuring the cleanliness of the settee.

The Inescapable Truth

The prosecution challenged Morgan's claims, suggesting that without his intervention, his wife's death was inevitable. They argued that Morgan and Holyoak had neglected Dorothy, leading to her untimely and tragic death. The court found their arguments compelling, resulting in Morgan's conviction.