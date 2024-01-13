What Do Pilots Do When They’re Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel

When it comes to air travel, most of us follow an unwritten rule book: find our seats, buckle up, and try not to think too much about turbulence. But how do pilots, the professionals, behave when they’re passengers? According to Stefán Dór Arnarsson, a pilot at Icelandic airline PLAY, there are certain behaviors everyone should adopt for safety and comfort during a flight.

Footwear Matters

Arnarsson advises against walking barefoot in the aircraft lavatory. The potential contact with urine or other bodily fluids is a hygiene issue that can be easily avoided with shoes or socks.

Seatbelt Etiquette

Charter airline pilot Michelle Gooris, also known as Dutch Pilot Girl, emphasizes the importance of remaining seated with the seatbelt fastened until the plane is docked. Standing in the aisle during deplaning before it’s appropriate can cause unnecessary congestion and delay.

Stay Hydrated and Keep Calm

Jeanie Carter, a pilot for private aviation company Wheels Up, highlights the importance of hydration during flights, especially short or turbulent ones when flight attendants may not serve refreshments. She compares turbulence to riding in a boat and suggests passengers reframe their perception to ease anxiety.

Personal Item Placement and Window Shades

Carter also recommends storing personal items under the seat to free up overhead bin space and always keeping the window shade open during takeoff and landing for safety.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened health concerns and increased the risk for flight crew members, underlining the importance of acknowledging their work. As passengers, we can contribute by adhering to these professional tips and showing respect for the crew’s efforts.

Lastly, the role of quality journalism in providing accurate information is crucial, and HuffPost advocates for free access to it. The readers’ contributions can significantly support this mission.