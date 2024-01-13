en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

What Do Pilots Do When They’re Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
What Do Pilots Do When They’re Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel

When it comes to air travel, most of us follow an unwritten rule book: find our seats, buckle up, and try not to think too much about turbulence. But how do pilots, the professionals, behave when they’re passengers? According to Stefán Dór Arnarsson, a pilot at Icelandic airline PLAY, there are certain behaviors everyone should adopt for safety and comfort during a flight.

Footwear Matters

Arnarsson advises against walking barefoot in the aircraft lavatory. The potential contact with urine or other bodily fluids is a hygiene issue that can be easily avoided with shoes or socks.

Seatbelt Etiquette

Charter airline pilot Michelle Gooris, also known as Dutch Pilot Girl, emphasizes the importance of remaining seated with the seatbelt fastened until the plane is docked. Standing in the aisle during deplaning before it’s appropriate can cause unnecessary congestion and delay.

Stay Hydrated and Keep Calm

Jeanie Carter, a pilot for private aviation company Wheels Up, highlights the importance of hydration during flights, especially short or turbulent ones when flight attendants may not serve refreshments. She compares turbulence to riding in a boat and suggests passengers reframe their perception to ease anxiety.

Personal Item Placement and Window Shades

Carter also recommends storing personal items under the seat to free up overhead bin space and always keeping the window shade open during takeoff and landing for safety.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened health concerns and increased the risk for flight crew members, underlining the importance of acknowledging their work. As passengers, we can contribute by adhering to these professional tips and showing respect for the crew’s efforts.

Lastly, the role of quality journalism in providing accurate information is crucial, and HuffPost advocates for free access to it. The readers’ contributions can significantly support this mission.

0
Aviation Health Travel & Tourism
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
3 hours ago
FAA Extends Grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 Indefinitely Amid Safety Concerns
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has indefinitely extended the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet, mandating further safety checks in the aftermath of an incident where a cabin panel detached mid-flight from an Alaska Airlines aircraft. This decision comes as a blow to operators of the MAX 9, United Airlines and Alaska
FAA Extends Grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 Indefinitely Amid Safety Concerns
Cirrus Aircraft's SR Series G7: A Significant Evolution in Personal Aviation
4 hours ago
Cirrus Aircraft's SR Series G7: A Significant Evolution in Personal Aviation
FAA Investigates Boeing Following Mid-flight Door Plug Blowout
4 hours ago
FAA Investigates Boeing Following Mid-flight Door Plug Blowout
Radhika Apte and Fellow Passengers Trapped Inside Aerobridge at Mumbai Airport
3 hours ago
Radhika Apte and Fellow Passengers Trapped Inside Aerobridge at Mumbai Airport
Alliance Air Adds Extra Flights to Lakshadweep Amid Surging Tourism Interest
4 hours ago
Alliance Air Adds Extra Flights to Lakshadweep Amid Surging Tourism Interest
Michael Zach Steps Up as New Head of Ground Services at Flughafen Wien AG
4 hours ago
Michael Zach Steps Up as New Head of Ground Services at Flughafen Wien AG
Latest Headlines
World News
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
17 seconds
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
ECP Extends Deadline for Party Tickets Submission in Preparation for General Election 2024
1 min
ECP Extends Deadline for Party Tickets Submission in Preparation for General Election 2024
U.S.-led Strikes in Yemen Escalate Israel-Hamas Conflict, Shifting Middle East Dynamics
2 mins
U.S.-led Strikes in Yemen Escalate Israel-Hamas Conflict, Shifting Middle East Dynamics
Nigerian Ministers David Umahi Inspect Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway, Pledging Timely Completion
2 mins
Nigerian Ministers David Umahi Inspect Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway, Pledging Timely Completion
Unraveling the Mystery of Pancreatic Islet Cell Loss in the Elderly
2 mins
Unraveling the Mystery of Pancreatic Islet Cell Loss in the Elderly
Democratic Progressive Party's William Lai Leads Taiwan Election Amid Global Attention
2 mins
Democratic Progressive Party's William Lai Leads Taiwan Election Amid Global Attention
Mass Protests in Poland Challenge Government's Media Policies and Arrests of Opposition Members
3 mins
Mass Protests in Poland Challenge Government's Media Policies and Arrests of Opposition Members
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
4 mins
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
6 mins
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
7 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app