Westport's Meth Use Doubles Greymouth's: Community Faces Urgent Challenge

Westport's battle with methamphetamine has hit alarming levels, with recent wastewater testing revealing usage rates double those of its neighbor, Greymouth, and significantly surpassing the national average. The Methamphetamine Impact Group (MIG) brought this to light in a presentation attended by over 100 attendees, showcasing a worrying trend in the small community.

Advertisment

Disturbing Figures Unveiled

According to data gathered by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), Westport's meth consumption stands at 747 micrograms per day per 1000 people, starkly contrasted with Greymouth's 377 micrograms and the national average of 501 micrograms. This data translates to approximately 1300 doses of meth consumed weekly in Westport, with spending estimated at $26,590 on the drug. Detective Sergeant Graham Parsons highlighted the persistent high usage since 2019, sparking concerns over the community's well-being and safety.

Community at Crossroads

Advertisment

The revelation has prompted discussions on the underlying issues fueling the crisis and the potential pathways to recovery. Parsons emphasized the advantage of Westport's smaller size in tackling the problem, suggesting a unified community effort could make a significant impact. The presentation also featured Dale Kirk of Methcon, who shared a personal tragedy to underline the devastating effects of meth addiction, furthering the call for support and intervention.

Seeking Solutions

Efforts to address the meth crisis in Westport include encouraging those who know someone struggling with addiction to seek help from local authorities and recovery programs. The community is urged to come together, leveraging its size and cohesion to combat the meth epidemic effectively. The presentation has sparked a vital conversation about addiction, support, and recovery, aiming to change the tide in Westport's struggle against methamphetamine use.