Agriculture

Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Amid Harvest Season

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Amid Harvest Season

As the harvest season beckons in Westmoreland, the Public Health Department raises a call to arms against a lurking menace: leptospirosis. This bacterial infection, unassuming yet potentially fatal, poses a significant risk to residents near sugar cane fields. The department’s Health Promotion and Education Officer, Gerald Miller, has issued a clarion call for individuals to fortify their homes against rodents, the unwitting carriers of this disease.

Understanding Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis, an infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria, is contracted through contaminated food or water, or contact with environments frequented by infected animals such as livestock. From seemingly mundane symptoms like fever, headaches, and chills to more severe manifestations such as vomiting and jaundice, the disease can show its face in myriad ways. The onset of symptoms can occur anytime between two to 30 days after exposure.

Occupational Hazard: A Wake-Up Call

Workers in sugar cane and rice fields, those engaged in farming and waste management, and individuals working in slaughterhouses are particularly vulnerable. The nature of their jobs necessitates frequent contact with animals or environments that could be hotbeds for the Leptospira bacteria. Miller’s advice to this high-risk group is clear: wear protective clothing and maintain good hygiene. The stakes are high, and prevention is better than cure.

Timely Intervention: The Key to Survival

Importantly, leptospirosis is not a death sentence. When spotted early, it can be treated effectively with antibiotics. However, Miller advocates for professional medical intervention at the onset of symptoms, cautioning against reliance on home remedies. The focus is on preventing preventable deaths associated with leptospirosis, and the first step towards that is early diagnosis and treatment.

Agriculture Health Safety
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

