Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills

In a bid to arm its citizens with vital life-saving knowledge, the Westhoughton Town Council, under the guidance of Councillor Neil Maher and in collaboration with the North West Ambulance Service, is providing free defibrillator training to its residents. This initiative aims to ensure that every corner of Westhoughton is equipped with accessible defibrillators, instruments crucial for treating severe cardiac arrhythmias.

Empowering Citizens with Life-saving Knowledge

The Westhoughton council’s endeavor, which is spearheaded by former North West Ambulance Service worker, Councillor Neil Maher, stresses the importance of not just having defibrillators available, but also having the knowledge to use them effectively. The initiative is offering two free training courses open to the public, in an effort to equip residents with the confidence and capability to use these life-saving devices in emergencies. The North West Ambulance Service, known for its proficiency and commitment to public health, will be conducting the training sessions.

Accessible to All and Free of Charge

The training is open to anyone aged 11 and older, underlining the council’s commitment to making this life-saving knowledge accessible to as many residents as possible. Upon completion of the training, participants will receive a Certificate of Attendance, a testament to their newly acquired life-saving skills. The training sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, January 30 at 7 pm and Saturday, February 3 at 2 pm at the Carnegie Hall.

Register Now for a Chance to Save Lives

The Westhoughton Town Council encourages residents interested in acquiring this essential skill to register for the training. Registrations can be made by contacting Pauline Rowley, the Westhoughton Town Clerk. Councillor David Wilkinson, a prominent supporter of the initiative, emphasized the council’s effort to cover areas in Westhoughton that currently lack defibrillators, ensuring that no resident is left unprepared in the face of potential cardiac emergencies.