Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures

Residents of Western Washington are currently contending with an extreme cold spell, the likes of which have not been seen in the region for many years. Temperatures are plummeting to new lows, from 6 degrees in Bellingham to an icy 28 degrees at Hoquiam. The biting winds are particularly fierce in Whatcom County, with gusts reaching between 20 to 50 mph.

The Impact of Wind Chill

These robust winds are not just a mere inconvenience. They significantly intensify the cold, resulting in wind chill readings of -15 to -17 degrees in Bellingham and 6 to 13 degrees across the Puget Sound area. The South Sound area has also experienced flurries and light snow showers, although much of it is evaporating before hitting the ground due to the dry air.

Forecast for the Coming Days

Looking ahead, residents can expect light snow showers around Olympia for a few more hours, but these should dissipate by morning. However, the region will remain gripped by gusty to breezy conditions throughout the day, with winds around 10 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts. This will cause the wind chill to drop into the single digits and teens across the area. As a result, citizens are being urged to exercise caution given the health risks associated with such extreme cold.

Record-Breaking Cold in Seattle

Seattle, in particular, is bracing for record low temperatures. Today’s forecast anticipates a bone-chilling 13 degrees, dropping even further to 11 degrees tomorrow. The Cascade Foothills are set to experience stronger winds tonight, with gusts up to 45 mph, resulting in dangerously cold weather and wind chill. While Whatcom County will likely face slightly less severe wind chill on Saturday morning, the rest of the Puget Sound, including its cities, will confront single-digit wind chills with morning air temperatures in the teens. If the predictions are accurate, Seattle’s anticipated morning low of 15 degrees on Saturday would be the coldest recorded since 2010.