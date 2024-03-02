Western Railway Blood Donation Camp Honors Late Labor Leader, Collects Over 100 Units

MUMBAI: In a heartwarming tribute to the late senior labor leader Shri Umraomal Purohit, the Western Railway employees union, in collaboration with Jagjivan Ram Hospital, hosted a blood donation camp at Churchgate station. The event, which saw WR general manager Ashok Kumar Misra among the first to donate, successfully collected more than 100 units of blood, marking a significant contribution towards healthcare needs.

Advertisment

Commemorating a Legacy

In an act of remembrance and social responsibility, the Western Railway employees union dedicated the blood donation camp to the late Shri Umraomal Purohit on his birth anniversary. The initiative not only honored the memory of a revered labor leader but also underscored the importance of voluntary blood donation. General manager Ashok Kumar Misra led by example, encouraging staff participation and highlighting the event's dual purpose of tribute and communal aid.

Widespread Participation and Success

Advertisment

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from railway employees, their family members, and the general public. With a total of 177 registrations, the camp successfully collected over 100 units of blood by the end of the day. This overwhelming response not only exceeded expectations but also demonstrated the collective spirit of the Western Railway community in contributing to a noble cause.

Impact and Future Prospects

The success of the blood donation camp at Churchgate station has set a precedent for future charitable activities within the railway community. The significant collection of blood units will greatly aid in replenishing blood banks and supporting medical facilities. Moreover, this event has highlighted the potential for large organizations to mobilize resources and people for health and welfare initiatives, promising a brighter outlook for similar endeavors in the future.

As the Western Railway employees union reflects on the accomplishments of the blood donation camp, the spirit of giving and community service continues to thrive. Such initiatives not only honor the memories of esteemed individuals like Shri Umraomal Purohit but also pave the way for a culture of empathy, solidarity, and proactive social involvement among the workforce.