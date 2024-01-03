Westchester County Set to Implement ‘Green Light Law’ for Behavioral Health Crises

In an innovative approach to behavioral health crises, Westchester County in New York is gearing up to roll out the use of green lights by Mobile Crisis Response teams (MCRTs). This initiative, known as the “Green Light Law”, is anticipated to enhance the effectiveness of first responders in deescalating intense behavioral health situations.

‘Green Light Law’ – A Novel Approach to Crisis Response

The ‘Green Light Law’ was introduced by State Senator Pete Harckham and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on December 11. It is scheduled to take effect from June 8. The introduction of green lights serves a dual purpose – it’s a visual signal for drivers to yield the right of way to these emergency vehicles, and it distinguishes MCRTs from other emergency responders who use flashing red lights, which require drivers to stop completely.

A Statewide Bill with Far-reaching Implications

The bill, referred to as S.5397/A.5604, was drafted as a statewide legislation and advocated in the Assembly by Transportation Committee Chair William Magnarelli. The law aims to form MCRTs across the entirety of New York State, signaling a significant shift in how behavioral health crises are managed.

Project Alliance – Collaborative Effort for Community Safety

Westchester County’s Project Alliance is an integral part of this initiative. The project involves MCRTs working in tandem with law enforcement and a Crisis Network phone line to deliver necessary de-escalation techniques and services to individuals experiencing behavioral health crises. The primary goal is to enhance the efficiency and safety of first responders in addressing community needs, thus ensuring a more empathetic and effective approach to behavioral health emergencies.