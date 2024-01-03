en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Westchester County Set to Implement ‘Green Light Law’ for Behavioral Health Crises

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Westchester County Set to Implement ‘Green Light Law’ for Behavioral Health Crises

In an innovative approach to behavioral health crises, Westchester County in New York is gearing up to roll out the use of green lights by Mobile Crisis Response teams (MCRTs). This initiative, known as the “Green Light Law”, is anticipated to enhance the effectiveness of first responders in deescalating intense behavioral health situations.

‘Green Light Law’ – A Novel Approach to Crisis Response

The ‘Green Light Law’ was introduced by State Senator Pete Harckham and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on December 11. It is scheduled to take effect from June 8. The introduction of green lights serves a dual purpose – it’s a visual signal for drivers to yield the right of way to these emergency vehicles, and it distinguishes MCRTs from other emergency responders who use flashing red lights, which require drivers to stop completely.

A Statewide Bill with Far-reaching Implications

The bill, referred to as S.5397/A.5604, was drafted as a statewide legislation and advocated in the Assembly by Transportation Committee Chair William Magnarelli. The law aims to form MCRTs across the entirety of New York State, signaling a significant shift in how behavioral health crises are managed.

Project Alliance – Collaborative Effort for Community Safety

Westchester County’s Project Alliance is an integral part of this initiative. The project involves MCRTs working in tandem with law enforcement and a Crisis Network phone line to deliver necessary de-escalation techniques and services to individuals experiencing behavioral health crises. The primary goal is to enhance the efficiency and safety of first responders in addressing community needs, thus ensuring a more empathetic and effective approach to behavioral health emergencies.

0
Health Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
In the modern era, the journey into parenthood can be a daunting task. The Alice Lee Centre for Nursing Studies at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Nursing) has crafted a unique solution to this universal problem – the Supportive Parenting Application (SPA). This mobile app is designed to
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
4 mins ago
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
5 mins ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins ago
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
2 mins ago
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
3 mins ago
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Latest Headlines
World News
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
49 seconds
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
1 min
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
1 min
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
2 mins
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
3 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
3 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
4 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
4 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
36 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app