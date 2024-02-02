Westchester County Police and EMS Pull Man Back From The Brink in Remarkable Rescue

In a remarkable demonstration of quick response and teamwork, the Westchester County Police Department, Westchester EMS paramedics, and the Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps saved the life of a 58-year-old man who experienced a cardiac arrest at a business on Hubbels Drive in Mount Kisco, Westchester County.

Swift Response to a Life-Threatening Situation

The incident, which occurred during the week of January 22, saw the man found unresponsive and without a pulse. Despite initial chest compressions performed by a civilian, it was the officers who arrived on the scene—John Hecht, Michel Mignone, and Francisca Menaez—who took the critical steps to keep the man alive. They performed CPR and Sgt. Timothy Hicks assisted with a bag valve mask to facilitate the man's breathing.

Effective Teamwork and Medical Intervention

The officers' efforts were supplemented by a Westchester EMS paramedic and the Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps, who used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to deliver multiple shocks and successfully restore the man's heartbeat. The man was then rushed to Northern Westchester Hospital for further treatment.

Now, after a harrowing ordeal, the man is currently recovering at the hospital and is expected to be discharged soon. The police and the rest of the team credited the positive outcome to their effective teamwork and skills. This incident is a powerful reminder of the importance of quick and coordinated response in medical emergencies and the immense value of first responders in our communities.