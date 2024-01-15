West Virginia Proposes Purple Alert System for Missing Persons with Cognitive Impairments

West Virginia is taking an innovative step towards safeguarding the lives of people with cognitive impairments via a new legislative proposal, House Bill 4190. This bill seeks to establish a Purple Alert system designed to aid in locating missing individuals suffering from cognitive conditions like Alzheimer's disease and dementia. The proposed legislation comes as a response to the Alzheimer's Association West Virginia Chapter's concerns, noting that over half of the state's 40,000 residents afflicted with these conditions might wander and become lost.

Purple Alert: A System for all Ages

Delegate Daniel Linville, the bill's sponsor, highlighted that the Purple Alert would differ from the existing Silver Alert, specifically designed for missing seniors. Instead, the Purple Alert would cater to individuals with cognitive impairments, irrespective of their age. The plan is to implement the Purple Alert following the already established Amber and Silver Alert systems.

Bi-Partisan Support for the Bill

The proposed bill has received bipartisan support and previously sailed through the House and the Senate unanimously, only to run out of time during the last legislative session. However, the lawmakers' commitment to passing the bill is palpable, signaling a strong commitment to the cause.

Incorporating Modern Technology

The Purple Alert system will leverage video image recording devices as a part of its search and recovery strategy. Once a Purple Alert is activated, the search for the missing individual is broadcasted, improving the chances of quick recovery. This use of technology presents a more robust approach to dealing with the issue of missing persons with cognitive impairments.

In addition, the recent Senate Bill 570, which passed last year, mandates specialized training for law enforcement and correction officers. This training will equip them with skills to identify and communicate effectively with individuals affected by dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

The introduction of the Purple Alert system reflects West Virginia's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by its cognitively impaired population and their families. If passed, the legislation will go into effect in 2025, marking a significant stride in the state's public safety measures.