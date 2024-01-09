en English
Health

West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study

In a comprehensive study spearheaded by Forbes Advisor, West Virginia has been identified as the unhealthiest state in America, revealing a concerning trend of deteriorating health among Americans. The study utilized an extensive set of 21 metrics, including adult smoking rates, obesity rates, and cancer mortality, to assess the health conditions of residents across the nation.

The Unhealthy Landscape of West Virginia

West Virginia emerged with alarming statistics, having the highest proportion of obese adults at 41%, the highest diabetes mortality rate at 41.7 per 100,000, and the second shortest life expectancy at 73.9 years. Adding to the state’s health crisis is a severe drug overdose problem, with the highest death rate from overdoses at 75.03 per 100,000 people.

Health Struggles of the South

Other Southern states, including Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas, also rank poorly in terms of health. Mississippi, in particular, struggles with the highest cancer mortality and the shortest life expectancy in the country at 73.63 years. The South’s health issues reflect a broader, national health crisis that requires immediate attention and action.

Hawaii: A Beacon of Health

On the flip side, Hawaii emerged as the healthiest state in the country, boasting the highest life expectancy at 80.87 years, low obesity rates, and lower levels of drug and cigarette use. Close behind was Utah, recognized as the second healthiest state, with low rates of heavy drinking, smoking, and a high level of exercise engagement among its residents.

The study concludes with a dire warning, projecting significant rises in the prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity by 2060. It’s a call to action for states and the nation to prioritize public health and implement effective strategies to combat these growing health issues.

Health United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

