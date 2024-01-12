en English
Health

West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report

In a disconcerting revelation, the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Huntington, West Virginia, reported no improvement in the state’s child abuse situation. The CAC served 278 victims of child abuse in 2023, with over half of these cases involving sexual abuse. The figures, part of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) Statewide Data Report, paint a disturbing picture of the ongoing struggle against child abuse in West Virginia.

Perpetrators Close to Home

According to Angie Seay, the coordinator of the Huntington CAC, the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are rarely strangers. More often, they are parents, stepparents, or significant others living in the same home, followed by other family members and friends. The indictment of a 61-year-old Franklin resident on seven felony charges of First Degree Sexual Abuse of children under 12 underscores this unsettling trend.

Increasing Burden on Child Advocacy Centers

The report also highlights an escalating burden on the state’s Child Advocacy Centers (CACs). Over the past five years, CACs have witnessed a 10% increase in new children served, totaling 4,879 children. Children aged between seven and 12 account for 43% of new children served at a CAC, with those aged between 13 and 18 making up 32%, and children from 0 to six years old constituting 25%.

Addressing the Crisis

Seay underscored the critical role of the CAC in supporting the child throughout the process, including court proceedings and therapy. She also emphasized the urgent need for public awareness and vigilance in recognizing signs of abuse, advocating for open communication with children about appropriate terminology for body parts. The report reveals that 14% of West Virginian children served were at a CAC because of allegations of drug endangerment, 4.7 times higher than the national average, bringing the state’s drug addiction issues into sharp focus. In conclusion, while the numbers are sobering, the resolve to combat child abuse in West Virginia remains unbroken, with community efforts to support victims and advocate for their safety gaining momentum.

Health United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Health

