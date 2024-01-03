West Michigan Health Departments Distribute Free Radon Test Kits

Health departments across West Michigan are responding to the silent but deadly menace of radon, a colorless, odorless, and tasteless radioactive gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. As part of National Radon Action Month, they are distributing free radon test kits to the public to encourage regular testing every two to three years. Radon is responsible for approximately 21,000 deaths each year, making its detection crucial for public health.

Radon: A Stealthy Intruder

Radon infiltrates homes, both old and new, through cracks in the foundation and walls, making no structure immune. Health officials recommend regular testing to ensure the gas levels remain below the federal action level. An estimated one in four Michigan homes exceeds this recommended level, and in Pennsylvania, about 40% of homes have high radon levels.

Easy Detection with Free Test Kits

The radon test kits provided are straightforward to use. A filter is hung inside the home for a few days and then mailed in a provided pre-stamped envelope for analysis. The results are processed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. The kits are limited to one per household and can be obtained from various county health departments including the Kent County Health Department, the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department, the Berrien County Health Department, and the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency.

Increased Awareness and Action

With the distribution of free radon test kits, health departments hope to increase public awareness of the risk posed by radon and encourage action. The silent, invisible nature of radon makes the need for regular testing and mitigation even more urgent. By making the kits readily available, authorities aim to reduce the incidence of radon-related lung cancer and improve public health across West Michigan.