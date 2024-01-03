West Feliciana High School EMR Students Learn through Practical Lessons

Emerging from the bustling corridors of West Feliciana High School, a different kind of classroom is taking shape. An environment where mannequins replace textbooks and practical application trumps theoretical learning. This is the training ground for the Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) program, where students are learning the ropes of emergency medical procedures and techniques, preparing to serve as the first line of medical assistance in critical situations.

A Hands-On Approach to Learning

The EMR program at West Feliciana High School is not your typical classroom. Lessons are not delivered from a lectern, instead, they unfold on a practice floor with mannequins serving as patients. Recently, students Addison Mckey and Martie Gelobter took center stage in an insightful practical lesson. Their task was to apply a cervical collar to a mannequin, a critical skill necessary to immobilize a patient’s neck and prevent further injury in real-life emergency situations.

Practical Lessons for Real-Life Situations

Applying a cervical collar is a delicate operation. It requires precision, dexterity, and a calm demeanor—all attributes that are being honed in these students as they navigate through the EMR program. The mannequin serves as more than just a practice tool; it’s a critical vehicle for instilling confidence and competence in the students, ensuring they are ready to handle the pressures of actual emergencies.

Equipping Students for Emergency Response

The lesson is indicative of the hands-on approach taken in the EMR program at West Feliciana High School. It’s an investment in the students’ future, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to handle emergencies competently. Once they complete their studies, these students will not only have a deep understanding of emergency medical procedures, but they’ll also possess the practical experience to act swiftly and efficiently when lives hang in the balance.