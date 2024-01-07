West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection

The West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) in Region Three is poised to undergo a significant transformation following an intensive inspection by key regional officials. Chairman Sheik Ayube and Regional Executive Officer Jagnarine Somwar, in conjunction with Regional Health Officer Dr Erica Forte and other health representatives, convened to inspect and discuss substantial improvements to the hospital’s structure and services.

Proposed Enhancements to WDRH

The team conducted a meticulous inspection of the hospital, with extensive discussions revolving around proposed enhancements in the hospital’s wards. The proposed improvements are intended to elevate the quality of care and significantly improve the overall patient experience at the WDRH. Among the sectors earmarked for enhancement are the Male and Female Medical Wards.

Aiming for Quality and Comfort

The plans for these wards include the installation of new ceiling fans to improve ventilation. Additionally, the supply of new beds and bedsheets forms a part of this initiative, aimed at ensuring patients’ comfort during their stay. The upgrade of bed frames and medical equipment is also on the agenda, with the aim of enhancing the quality of medical care provided.

Infrastructure and Equipment Upgrades

In terms of infrastructure, there are plans to enhance toilet facilities and address any existing plumbing issues. The introduction of new monitors, drip stands, and bedside cabinets is also in the pipeline. Furthermore, the team plans to improve the lighting within the wards, thus ensuring a safer and more comfortable environment for both patients and medical staff. This comprehensive plan signifies the region’s commitment to health and the wellbeing of its inhabitants, marking a significant step forward for healthcare in Region Three.