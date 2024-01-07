en English
Health

West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
The West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) in Region Three is poised to undergo a significant transformation following an intensive inspection by key regional officials. Chairman Sheik Ayube and Regional Executive Officer Jagnarine Somwar, in conjunction with Regional Health Officer Dr Erica Forte and other health representatives, convened to inspect and discuss substantial improvements to the hospital’s structure and services.

Proposed Enhancements to WDRH

The team conducted a meticulous inspection of the hospital, with extensive discussions revolving around proposed enhancements in the hospital’s wards. The proposed improvements are intended to elevate the quality of care and significantly improve the overall patient experience at the WDRH. Among the sectors earmarked for enhancement are the Male and Female Medical Wards.

Aiming for Quality and Comfort

The plans for these wards include the installation of new ceiling fans to improve ventilation. Additionally, the supply of new beds and bedsheets forms a part of this initiative, aimed at ensuring patients’ comfort during their stay. The upgrade of bed frames and medical equipment is also on the agenda, with the aim of enhancing the quality of medical care provided.

Infrastructure and Equipment Upgrades

In terms of infrastructure, there are plans to enhance toilet facilities and address any existing plumbing issues. The introduction of new monitors, drip stands, and bedside cabinets is also in the pipeline. Furthermore, the team plans to improve the lighting within the wards, thus ensuring a safer and more comfortable environment for both patients and medical staff. This comprehensive plan signifies the region’s commitment to health and the wellbeing of its inhabitants, marking a significant step forward for healthcare in Region Three.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

