West Bloomfield Doctor Sentenced for Illegal Prescription of Opioids

Dr. Scott Henry Cooper, a 61-year-old physician from West Bloomfield, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after conceding to illicitly prescribing opioids and other controlled substances. The sentencing, conducted by U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood in Detroit, marks a significant development in the battle against the opioid epidemic in Michigan.

Advertisment

Illegal Prescription and Wrongful Conduct

Formerly a primary care physician at Comprehensive Medical Associates in West Bloomfield from 2013-2018, Dr. Cooper has been barred from prescribing controlled substances since 2020. Despite identifying certain patients as problematic, the physician continued to issue prescriptions for potent drugs such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, alprazolam (Xanax), and dextroamphetamine-amphetamine (Adderall), without the requisite routine patient visits.

Michigan's Overdose Crisis

Advertisment

The U.S. Attorney's Office underscored the potency and addictiveness of drugs like oxycodone, drawing attention to Michigan's disturbing overdose statistics over the past five years. The case epitomizes the state's struggle with the opioid crisis, a public health emergency that has claimed countless lives and strained resources.

Unethical Practices and Legal Consequences

The case that culminated in Dr. Cooper's guilty plea involved the prescription of controlled substances to a patient for nearly three years without any visits or contact. Remarkably, the patient was incarcerated during this period and the prescriptions were collected by a relative. Yet, even after the patient's release and the revelation of the imprisonment, Dr. Cooper continued the prescriptions. U.S. Attorney Ison has reiterated the commitment to prosecuting medical providers who misuse their licenses, causing harm to the community.