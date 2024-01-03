en English
Business

Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services

In the heart of Wales, a small startup named Môn Medics has emerged as a beacon of support for the Welsh Ambulance Service and the north Wales health board. This initiative comes into play particularly during periods of acute demand, such as the taxing winter season. Môn Medics has carved a niche for itself, specializing in non-emergency patient transfer roles that necessitate some degree of medical assistance.

Aiding Overstretched Ambulance Services

According to Huw Williams, the director of Môn Medics, the firm serves as a crucial backup during times of heightened call volumes and patient handover challenges at hospitals. These situations often lead to a lack of sufficient capacity within the ambulance service. This innovative solution by Môn Medics is a response to the recent pressures faced by ambulance services in Wales. Official figures from the previous November highlighted nearly 20,000 lost hours for ambulance crews who were left waiting with patients outside hospitals.

Economist’s Concerns Over Reliance on Businesses

However, this innovative approach has not been without its critics. An economist expressed concerns about the risks associated with relying on businesses for such public service support. The argument centers around the potential risks and dependencies that could arise from outsourcing critical public services to private entities.

NHS Wales Under Financial Strain

Meanwhile, NHS Wales is grappling with financial constraints and is unable to offer further remuneration to junior doctors who are dissatisfied with their pay. A strike involving over 3,000 doctors is looming on the horizon, expected to last 72 hours. The government has proposed a 5% pay increase, but unions have countered, arguing that pay has been cut by 29.6% in real terms since 2008/09. Despite an increase in the NHS budget, the system is still facing service cuts and is under pressure to make significant savings.

Business Health United Kingdom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

