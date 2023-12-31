en English
Health

Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:23 am EST
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill

Professor Chris Barratt, a Welsh scientist, is spearheading a pioneering research project at Scotland’s University of Dundee, aimed at pioneering a non-hormonal contraceptive pill for men. Funded by a generous £3.45 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the project is a significant step towards alleviating the burden traditionally placed on women for contraception and fostering equality in reproductive responsibilities.

Revolutionizing Birth Control

Unlike hormonal contraceptive methods typically used by women that can cause prolonged side effects and involve the complex process of halting and resuming ovulation, the male pill being developed by Professor Barratt’s team takes a different approach. Instead, it targets sperm motility – the ability of sperm cells to swim. By decelerating the swimming action of these cells, the medication efficiently incapacitates them, making them unable to reach and fertilize an egg, all while not affecting sperm production.

Anticipated Benefits and Challenges

This method is expected to present fewer side effects and be effective within hours, making it a more appealing contraceptive option for men. Furthermore, the quick reversibility of this pill offers flexibility and control over fertility decisions. Interestingly, the same compound could potentially serve as a non-hormonal contraceptive for women, thereby providing dual benefits.

Despite the stringent safety standards and historical disinterest from large pharmaceutical companies, Professor Barratt remains hopeful about the project’s progress. Clinical trials could commence within the next few years, marking a significant milestone in contraceptive medicine.

An Advocate for Equality and Progress

Professor Barratt’s work is part of a global endeavour to innovate in the field of reproductive medicine, with a shared vision of propelling human progress. Holding his Welsh roots close to his heart, Barratt’s journey began with studying Zoology at Swansea University, followed by a PhD from the University of Birmingham.

Beyond his scientific ambitions, Barratt harbours a personal dream – to see Wales triumph over the All Blacks in rugby. This aspiration, like his research, reflects his unyielding commitment to challenging norms and championing progress.

Health Science & Technology United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

