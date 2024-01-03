en English
Business

WELOV Registers ‘BoostMist’ Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
WELOV Registers ‘BoostMist’ Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology

In a significant move in the smart humidification technology sector, WELOV, an acclaimed brand under AiDot, has declared the successful registration of the ‘BoostMist’ trademark. This development underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and intelligent humidification solutions, represented by the BoostMist technology that enables a rapid increase in humidity levels.

The Unveiling of the BoostMist Technology

The BoostMist trademark is emblematic of WELOV’s H500 series of humidifiers, which were initially launched in September 2022 and have since garnered considerable acclaim. The distinguishing feature of these humidifiers lies in their advanced atomization plate and fan technology. The H500 Pro model, in particular, boasts a 25% larger atomization plate and fan, and a mist output of 550ml per hour – the highest in the market to date.

Revolutionizing Humidity Control

The BoostMist technology allows the humidifier to increase humidity by 20% in just 10 minutes. This breakthrough technology aims to alleviate dry skin and sinus discomfort, while also safeguarding surfaces from moisture damage with its high mist dispersion capability. The H500 Pro is integrated with the AiDot app for smart humidity control, mist output, and plant care. It is also compatible with voice assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistant, providing a convenient and connected user experience.

Adding a Green Touch with Plant Care

Fulfilling the needs of plant enthusiasts, AiDot’s Plant Care feature for WELOV offers customized reminders for plant maintenance. It integrates seamlessly with the humidifier’s smart control to automatically maintain the ideal humidity for plants. The WELOV H500 Pro is also lauded for its intelligent and energy-efficient design, which includes detailed monitoring of running times and usage data.

As 2024 commences, an exclusive offer is available for the WELOV H500 Pro. Priced at $74.99, the product can be purchased on Amazon and the AiDot website using the promo code ‘welovmist’. With its focus on redefining air quality, WELOV, as part of AiDot, continues to create air purification and humidification products that integrate across IoT ecosystems, including the AiDot system and the Matter ecosystem.

Business Health Science & Technology
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

