Wellpoint Maryland Earns Advanced Accreditation for Health Equity

Wellpoint Maryland, a Hanover-based healthcare provider, has carved a notable milestone in its commitment to bridging the health inequity gap. The organization has been awarded the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Health Equity Accreditation Plus. This is an advanced level of accreditation that not only celebrates Wellpoint’s dedication to providing high-quality healthcare but also recognizes their innovative approach to combating health disparities.

A Leap towards Health Equity

This Plus level accreditation is a step up from the Health Equity Accreditation that Wellpoint Maryland received the previous year. The advanced accreditation highlights the organization's strategic framework centered on health equity, considering various demographic factors. It particularly acknowledges Wellpoint's data-driven approach in identifying and addressing individuals’ social needs, thereby enabling the development of personalized services to combat health inequities.

First and Only in Maryland

Wellpoint Maryland stands out as the first and only Medicaid managed care organization in Maryland to receive this advanced accreditation. This accomplishment places Wellpoint at the forefront of healthcare providers dedicated to advancing health equity. The organization achieves this through innovative, impactful programs that ensure access to individualized care and improve the overall health of its members.

Community Collaboration for Enhanced Health Outcomes

Wellpoint’s exceptional achievement is not solely a result of their in-house efforts. The organization collaborates with community-based organizations to enhance health outcomes. This partnership has been a crucial component in achieving the advanced Health Equity Accreditation Plus. Through these collaborations, Wellpoint is not only providing access to care but also aiming to improve overall member health by emphasizing individualized care.