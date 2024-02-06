Weill Cornell Medicine’s Jeannine Gerhardt Awarded $2.1M NIGMS Grant for Pioneering DNA Research

Dr. Jeannine Gerhardt, assistant professor of stem cell biology at Weill Cornell Medicine, has been conferred a five-year, $2.1 million grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS). This coveted grant comes as part of the NIGMS Maximizing Investigators' Research Award, a unique initiative that encourages researchers to pursue their interests without being tied down by the strictures of standard project grants.

Unravelling the Mystery of Repetitive DNA Sequences

Gerhardt's research is centered on the intriguing world of repetitive DNA and RNA sequences, a topic of critical importance in understanding cell dysfunction and disease development. These DNA repeats, owing to their propensity to disrupt genome replication and transcription, can give rise to abnormal DNA and RNA structures that inflict harm upon cells. The diseases that result from these anomalies are manifold, including Huntington's disease, myotonic dystrophy, Friedreich's ataxia, Fragile X syndrome, and a specific type of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Exploring 'Repeat-Expansion'

A key aspect of Gerhardt's research involves the exploration of 'repeat-expansion'. This phenomenon, wherein DNA repeats lengthen across generations, will be studied using human egg cells. In a remarkable testament to the comprehensive nature of her research, Gerhardt's team will also delve into how DNA replication and repair systems grapple with these abnormal structures.

Understanding BRCA1 Mutation-related Genomic Instability

Particularly noteworthy is the focus on BRCA1 mutation-related genomic instability. This instability is associated with familial breast and ovarian cancers. By examining this, the team hopes to enhance understanding of genomic instability and the development of cancer-causing mutations in individuals with inherited BRCA1 mutations.

The implications of this research are vast, with the potential to transform our understanding of several diseases and potentially guide the development of novel therapeutic strategies. The press release, however, emphasizes that the views, positions, and conclusions expressed in the research belong solely to the author(s) and are not influenced by institutional positions.