Health

Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol’s Role in Colon Cancer Risk

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:17 am EST
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol’s Role in Colon Cancer Risk

Colon cancer, the third most common cancer worldwide, can be detected early through screening methods such as fecal immunochemical tests and colonoscopies.

These techniques are imperative for identifying and removing polyps with serrated adenomas being of particular concern due to their flat nature and propensity to be invasive and treatment-resistant. Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York have unearthed a metabolic mechanism that could explain the heightened cancer risk linked to serrated adenomas.

Cholesterol and Cancer: A New Connection

In their study, published in Nature Communications on December 13, 2023, the scientists uncovered that these polyps exhibit dysregulated cholesterol synthesis. This is due to lower levels of protein kinase C (PKC) enzymes and overactivation of the transcription factor SREBP2.

The altered metabolic pathway gives cancer cells a competitive advantage by continuously producing and importing cholesterol.

Statins: A Possible Preventive Measure?

The research suggests that statins, medications commonly used to lower cholesterol, might obstruct the growth of cells with low PKC levels. Consequently, researchers are considering clinical trials to explore if statins could decrease cancer risk in patients with serrated adenomas.

This development adds a new layer to our understanding of the relationship between cholesterol and cancer, although statins are not currently prescribed for cancer prevention.

Preventive Measures Remain Key

Despite these promising findings, the best preventive measures for colorectal cancer remain healthy lifestyle choices and understanding individual genetic risks. It is crucial to note that while statins show potential, they are merely one piece in the complex puzzle of cancer prevention and treatment.

This research underscores the importance of continuous scientific exploration and the potential of such discoveries to transform medical practice.

Health Science & Technology
Shivani Chauhan

