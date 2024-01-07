en English
Education

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar Spearheads Lifestyle Medicine Symposium: Redefining Healthcare & Promoting Wellbeing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar Spearheads Lifestyle Medicine Symposium: Redefining Healthcare & Promoting Wellbeing

In a landmark move, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), in collaboration with its Institute for Population Health (IPH), is gearing up to host a groundbreaking event titled ‘Lifestyle Medicine – Redefining Healthcare to Promote Wellbeing.’ Set to transpire on February 17, 2024, the symposium aims to spotlight the transformative potential of Lifestyle Medicine and its significant role in reimagining health and wellbeing.

Unveiling a New Era in Healthcare

Rising from the ashes of traditional medical practices, Lifestyle Medicine has emerged as a beacon of hope, promising an unprecedented revolution in the healthcare industry. The symposium, helmed by WCM-Q and IPH, heralds this new era of healthcare, underlining the essence of Lifestyle Medicine as a potent tool to drastically enhance health and wellbeing.

A Confluence of Expert Minds

The symposium is set to host a robust lineup of 21 speakers, hailing from a myriad of prestigious organizations such as WCM-Q, the Ministry of Public Health, the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and the Lifestyle Medicine Global Alliance. This distinguished contingent of experts will delve deep into the role of Lifestyle Medicine in healthcare, exploring its multifaceted benefits for wellbeing, as well as its ongoing developments, challenges, and prospects.

Empowering Health Professionals

Designed with a broad spectrum of health professionals in mind, the symposium offers a unique opportunity for participants to engage with the content and gain invaluable insights into the burgeoning field of Lifestyle Medicine. Attendees also stand to earn accreditation credits from an array of both local and international bodies, further reinforcing the event’s standing as a pivotal landmark in healthcare innovation.

WCM-Q, a synergistic partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation, is renowned for its six-year medical program. In addition to its educational pursuits, WCM-Q is deeply invested in a wide range of biomedical research, education, and healthcare improvement initiatives in Qatar, further underscoring its commitment to advancing healthcare and wellbeing across the region.

Education Health Qatar
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

