Weight Loss Revolution? Racial, Geographic Disparities in Access to Semaglutide Exposed

In 2023, the disparity in access to groundbreaking weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy has come into sharp focus. An analysis reveals a stark divide in who gets these treatments, with an estimated 85% of semaglutide prescriptions going to white individuals, while Black adults, facing higher obesity rates, received just about 12%. Despite the potential of these drugs to revolutionize obesity treatment, barriers such as high costs and insurance denials limit their reach to a mere 1% of the U.S. population with adequate insurance, underlining a healthcare gap that transcends mere economics to touch on deeper issues of racial and geographic inequality.