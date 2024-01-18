Weight Loss Influencer Mila De Jesus Dies at 35: Family Shares Emotional Tributes

Mila De Jesus, a revered weight loss influencer, tragically passed away on January 12 at the age of 35. Her death has left her family and tens of thousands of followers mourning, and the cause remains undisclosed.

De Jesus' Family Shares Heartfelt Tributes

In the wake of the sudden loss, De Jesus' family has openly expressed their grief and gratitude for the support they have received. Her 17-year-old son, Pedro Henrique Marcal, shared a moving tribute to his mother on Instagram, articulating the depth of his love and the irreplaceable nature of her affection.

George Kowszik, De Jesus' husband, also took to Facebook to express his profound loss. His posts were imbued with gratitude for the outpouring of support during this challenging time. De Jesus' daughter, Anna Clara, confirmed her mother's passing on the influencer's Instagram page, and requested continued prayers and condolences.

De Jesus' Impactful Journey

De Jesus was celebrated for her inspiring weight loss journey following bariatric surgery in October 2017. She invited her 59,000 Instagram followers into her transformation, sharing candid insights and progress updates. Her authenticity resonated with many, turning her into a beacon of motivation for those embarking on similar paths.

In addition to her weight loss narrative, De Jesus also found popularity through her makeup tutorials that attracted 103,000 subscribers on YouTube. She deftly balanced her roles as a fitness inspiration and a beauty guru, solidifying her position as a beloved influencer.

De Jesus' Legacy Lives On

Mila De Jesus leaves behind an enduring legacy. She is survived by her husband, her daughter, and her three sons, Pedro Henrique Marcal, Joao De Jesus, and Bento Luis De Jesus. Her memory lives on in their hearts and those of her followers, who admired her for her strength, determination, and resilience.