Health

Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:03 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:57 pm EST
Exploring the unchartered territories in medical science, researchers are investigating the potential of weight loss drugs, such as Wegovy and Ozempic, in treating alcohol use disorder. The drugs, known for their efficacy in treating obesity and diabetes, might hold the key to reducing cravings for alcohol and cigarettes.

Trailblazing Research in Progress

Leading the path is clinical psychologist and professor Christian Hendershot from the UNC School of Medicine in North Carolina. A trial involving 30 to 40 volunteers is underway, aiming to gauge changes in the participants’ cravings for their preferred drinks and their drinking habits. The trial participants will keep a diary of their drinking habits and report their cravings at the start and end of the trial. After a period of nine weeks, the trial will evaluate alterations in their consumption.

Surge in Interest Amid Reluctance from Pharmaceutical Giants

The interest in these drugs has surged due to their ability to help individuals shed about 15% of their body weight, reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and combat kidney disease. However, the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy, and Eli Lilly, the producer of a rival drug, have shown reluctance to participate in research on alcoholism. The pharmaceutical giants cite uncertain commercial potential and potential safety concerns as reasons for their reluctance.

Concerns Around Safety and Reputation

Anders Fink Jensen from the University of Copenhagen, who is supervising a Danish study on Wegovy for alcoholism, remarks that the patients form a delicate group. There are concerns that adverse events could tarnish the drug’s reputation. The drugs mimic a gut hormone called GLP-1, which impacts the movement of food through the gut and potentially affects dopamine regulation in the brain.

Health United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

