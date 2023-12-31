Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment

In an unexpected twist of medical research, weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic are now under investigation for novel therapeutic uses beyond controlling obesity. These medications, which utilize GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) analogs, have already proven their worth by reducing body weight by around 15%, minimizing the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes, and battling kidney disease.

Entering the Realm of Alcohol Use Disorder

The current focus of intrigue is on the potential of these medications to assist individuals suffering from alcohol use disorder (AUD), or alcoholism. The hope is that these drugs could decrease cravings for alcohol and cigarettes, providing a new avenue for AUD treatment. Leading this research, Christian Hendershot, a clinical psychologist at the UNC School of Medicine, is conducting an experimental trial involving Ozempic. The study aims to observe the effects of the drug on the cravings of 30 to 40 volunteers.

Pharmaceutical Giants Hesitant to Step In

However, the research doesn’t come without its challenges. Pharmaceutical giants such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, who are responsible for these drugs, have displayed hesitance to participate in research related to alcoholism. The reasons cited include uncertain commercial potential and potential safety concerns that could tarnish the reputation of these drugs.

The Long Road to New Treatments for Alcoholism

Despite the palpable excitement in the research community over this potential breakthrough, the journey to new treatments for alcoholism remains long and arduous. No new treatments have received approval in nearly two decades, largely due to the complexities involved in addressing the multifaceted needs of patients afflicted with this disorder. Thus, while these weight loss drugs show promise, more rigorous research is needed to establish their efficacy and safety in treating AUD.