en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:09 pm EST
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment

In an unexpected twist of medical research, weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic are now under investigation for novel therapeutic uses beyond controlling obesity. These medications, which utilize GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) analogs, have already proven their worth by reducing body weight by around 15%, minimizing the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes, and battling kidney disease.

Entering the Realm of Alcohol Use Disorder

The current focus of intrigue is on the potential of these medications to assist individuals suffering from alcohol use disorder (AUD), or alcoholism. The hope is that these drugs could decrease cravings for alcohol and cigarettes, providing a new avenue for AUD treatment. Leading this research, Christian Hendershot, a clinical psychologist at the UNC School of Medicine, is conducting an experimental trial involving Ozempic. The study aims to observe the effects of the drug on the cravings of 30 to 40 volunteers.

Pharmaceutical Giants Hesitant to Step In

However, the research doesn’t come without its challenges. Pharmaceutical giants such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, who are responsible for these drugs, have displayed hesitance to participate in research related to alcoholism. The reasons cited include uncertain commercial potential and potential safety concerns that could tarnish the reputation of these drugs.

The Long Road to New Treatments for Alcoholism

Despite the palpable excitement in the research community over this potential breakthrough, the journey to new treatments for alcoholism remains long and arduous. No new treatments have received approval in nearly two decades, largely due to the complexities involved in addressing the multifaceted needs of patients afflicted with this disorder. Thus, while these weight loss drugs show promise, more rigorous research is needed to establish their efficacy and safety in treating AUD.

0
Health
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment

By Hadeel Hashem

Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal

By Israel Ojoko

Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep ...
@Health · 16 mins
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep ...
heart comment 0
A Paradigm Shift in New Year’s Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being
Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
1 min
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
2 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
3 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
6 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
7 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
7 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
7 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
9 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
9 mins
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
16 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
18 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app