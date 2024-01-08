WEF’s Global Cooperation Barometer Shows Slight Decline; Highlights Need for Coopetition

The Global Cooperation Barometer, a comprehensive measure of international cooperation, has reported a 2% decline from 2020 to 2022, as revealed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in collaboration with McKinsey & Company. This decline in global cooperation has been attributed to setbacks in global health cooperation and an increase in violent conflicts, especially affecting the health and wellness and peace and security pillars.

Assessing Global Cooperation

The Barometer quantifies cooperation using 42 indicators across five pillars: trade and capital, innovation and technology, climate and natural capital, health and wellness, and peace and security. Despite the overall decline, the Barometer marks progress in climate action, trade agreements, and innovation. It is worth mentioning that global cooperation has remained resilient across multiple dimensions from 2012 until 2020, with the decline only witnessed during the last two years.

Insights from WEF and McKinsey & Company

WEF President Borge Brende and Bob Sternfels of McKinsey & Company have expressed their views on the report findings. Brende emphasized the significance of cooperation to address global challenges and opportunities. Sternfels, on the other hand, highlighted the robustness of global cooperation over the past decade and expressed optimism for climate action and technology innovation.

Cooperation, Coopetition, and Resilience

The report accompanying the Barometer suggests a range of measures to enhance resilience and explore new areas of alignment. It advocates for deepening public-private partnerships and practicing ‘coopetition’—a blend of cooperation and competition. The latter approach, in particular, is seen as a means for countries and companies to be more resilient and recover better from disruptions. The report underscores that robust cooperative arrangements are crucial for a sustainable global future.