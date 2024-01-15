en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

WEF 2024: Urgent Call for $1 Trillion Investment in Health Systems

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
WEF 2024: Urgent Call for $1 Trillion Investment in Health Systems

In the alpine town of Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 unfolded with an urgent call to action. Shyam Bishen, Head of Healthcare at the WEF, underscored the pressing need for a hefty $1 trillion investment to brace global health systems for potential health crises birthed by climate change. This appeal came amid a profound conversation with Shereen Bhan of CNBC-TV18.

Public-Private Partnership for Healthcare Investment

According to Bishen, the mobilization of such a colossal amount will require a concerted effort from both the public and private sectors. He emphasized the crucial role these sectors must play in rallying resources to ensure robust health systems capable of withstanding the strain of climate-induced crises.

WEF 2024: Themes of Trust and Recovery

Beyond the focus on healthcare, the WEF 2024 discussions also delved into themes of trust and recovery in the post-pandemic landscape. As the world grapples with the aftermath of a global health emergency, the forum sought to foster dialogue on rebuilding faith in institutions and constructing resilient systems for a healthier tomorrow.

Preparation for Climate Change and Other Global Challenges

The Davos meeting also spotlighted the need to better prepare for the multifaceted challenges climate change presents. With the specter of an unknown ‘disease X’ looming, the forum brought together key figures, including the Director-General of the World Health Organization and health experts from various organizations. The underlying message: a proactive approach to health system preparation is a non-negotiable in the face of an increasingly unpredictable world.

0
Climate & Environment Health Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
1 hour ago
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
In a Sunday rally held in Indianola, Iowa, Donald Trump, former President of the United States and potential candidate for the 2024 presidential election, was interrupted by a group of protesters dubbing him a ‘climate criminal.’ This incident mirrors a previous disruption at a town hall event featuring Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, indicating a rising
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
New Federal Measures Highlight Importance of Road Quality in Reducing Emissions
8 hours ago
New Federal Measures Highlight Importance of Road Quality in Reducing Emissions
Arctic Air Brings Coldest Weather Since 2022: A Nation Braces
8 hours ago
Arctic Air Brings Coldest Weather Since 2022: A Nation Braces
Vivienne Westwood's Fashion Label Thrives in the Year of Her Passing
1 hour ago
Vivienne Westwood's Fashion Label Thrives in the Year of Her Passing
Cities Climate Action Summit: A Global Push for Sustainable Urban Development
1 hour ago
Cities Climate Action Summit: A Global Push for Sustainable Urban Development
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
4 hours ago
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Developments and Implications: An Overview of Financial Times, Jan 15, 2024
9 seconds
Global Developments and Implications: An Overview of Financial Times, Jan 15, 2024
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Beach Rescue
59 seconds
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Beach Rescue
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
President Biden's Discomforting Interaction with Teenage Girl Sparks Online Debate
2 mins
President Biden's Discomforting Interaction with Teenage Girl Sparks Online Debate
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Booed at National Team Handball Match
4 mins
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Booed at National Team Handball Match
Nelson Mandela of Taiwan, Shih Ming-teh, Passes Away at 83
5 mins
Nelson Mandela of Taiwan, Shih Ming-teh, Passes Away at 83
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
9 mins
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
9 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
58 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app