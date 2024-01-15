WEF 2024: Urgent Call for $1 Trillion Investment in Health Systems

In the alpine town of Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 unfolded with an urgent call to action. Shyam Bishen, Head of Healthcare at the WEF, underscored the pressing need for a hefty $1 trillion investment to brace global health systems for potential health crises birthed by climate change. This appeal came amid a profound conversation with Shereen Bhan of CNBC-TV18.

Public-Private Partnership for Healthcare Investment

According to Bishen, the mobilization of such a colossal amount will require a concerted effort from both the public and private sectors. He emphasized the crucial role these sectors must play in rallying resources to ensure robust health systems capable of withstanding the strain of climate-induced crises.

WEF 2024: Themes of Trust and Recovery

Beyond the focus on healthcare, the WEF 2024 discussions also delved into themes of trust and recovery in the post-pandemic landscape. As the world grapples with the aftermath of a global health emergency, the forum sought to foster dialogue on rebuilding faith in institutions and constructing resilient systems for a healthier tomorrow.

Preparation for Climate Change and Other Global Challenges

The Davos meeting also spotlighted the need to better prepare for the multifaceted challenges climate change presents. With the specter of an unknown ‘disease X’ looming, the forum brought together key figures, including the Director-General of the World Health Organization and health experts from various organizations. The underlying message: a proactive approach to health system preparation is a non-negotiable in the face of an increasingly unpredictable world.