Weekly News Roundup: Education Policy Concerns, Political Updates, Public Health Measures, and More

Education specialists are voicing their concerns over the Ministry of Education’s hesitant approach towards the implementation of new curricula for O and A levels. This indecisiveness has bred uncertainty among stakeholders, raising questions about the future of the country’s educational landscape.

Prime Minister Supports Kakumiro Construction Project

On the political front, Prime Minister Nabbanja has urged the public to lend their support to the construction project in Kakumiro. The Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) has poured a substantial $45 million into the project, aiming to construct conference facilities for the upcoming NAM summit.

Crackdown on Unauthorized Drug Shops

In a move to protect public health, the National Drug Authority (NDA) has closed down over 145 unauthorized drug shops in Mbale. This decisive action is part of a broader attempt to uphold health standards and ensure the safety of the public.

Bul FC Resumes Training

Turning to sports, Bul FC is back on the training ground with an unwavering determination to clinch their first Uganda Premier League title. The team’s spirit is high, and the focus is on developing strategies that will help them come out on top.

KCCA Enhances Public Sanitation

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has initiated the construction of multiple new public restrooms across the city, a move aimed at improving sanitation. These state-of-the-art facilities, built in collaboration with the K-LVWATSAN project, are set to relieve pressure on existing amenities, thus contributing significantly to the city’s cleanliness.

Therapy Dogs to Treat Depression

Health professionals are focusing on the impact of dog bites and exploring dog therapy as a potential treatment for depression. This innovative approach reflects the ongoing quest to develop effective and holistic treatment options for mental health conditions.

Political Reconciliation in FDC

Political updates indicate a growing call for reconciliation within the factions of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) as they gear up for the 2026 elections. The party’s unity and strategic preparations are crucial for their performance in the upcoming poll.

Child Abduction Incident

An unsettling incident of child abduction in a hospital in Masaka led to the arrest of two individuals. The swift action by the police has brought some relief, but it also highlights the need for increased security measures in public spaces.

Crackdown on Illegal Fishing

Lastly, the government’s crackdown on illegal fishing practices has resulted in the confiscation and destruction of unauthorized fishing boats and nets. This measure is part of an ongoing effort to preserve the nation’s aquatic resources and maintain the balance of the ecosystem.