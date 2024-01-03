en English
Health

Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a leading clinical-stage RNA medicines company, has announced that its President and CEO, Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, will be presenting at the prestigious 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, California, on January 10, 2024. Bolno’s insightful presentation is set to commence at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Accessing the Presentation

Attendees of the esteemed conference will have the opportunity to access a live webcast of Bolno’s presentation. This webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Wave Life Sciences website, allowing for a wider audience to gain from Bolno’s insights. In addition, the presentation will be archived for a limited period post-event, providing replay access for those unable to attend the live webcast.

Wave Life Sciences: A Pioneer in RNA-Based Treatments

Wave Life Sciences is at the forefront of developing innovative RNA-based treatments for severe diseases. The company prides itself on its proprietary PRISM platform, a unique discovery and drug development tool. Their commitment to creating best-in-class medicines is a testament to their dedication to improve the lives of patients and families affected by genetically defined conditions.

Building a Healthier Tomorrow

Through their consistent efforts in targeting a broad spectrum of genetically defined conditions, Wave Life Sciences is actively contributing to shaping a healthier future. By presenting at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the company aims not only to share their progress and insights but also to collaborate with other industry leaders towards a common goal – a world free from the shackles of severe diseases.

Health Science & Technology United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

