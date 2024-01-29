Waukesha Stabbing Perpetrator Seeks Conditional Release from Mental Institution

In a significant turn of events in the ongoing Waukesha stabbing case, one of the convicted perpetrators, Morgan Geyser, seeks conditional release from state mental health supervision. Geyser, along with her accomplice Anissa Weier, were involved in a chilling case that shook the nation back in 2014. As 12-year-old sixth graders, they attempted to murder their classmate, Payton Leutner, to appease a fictional internet horror character, Slender Man.

Murder in the Name of Slender Man

The case sent shockwaves through the country as it unfolded, revealing the extent to which the two girls were influenced by the Slender Man, an internet horror character. They believed that by killing their friend, they would become his servants. The victim, Leutner, was stabbed multiple times but managed to survive the brutal attack.

A Plea of Mental Illness

In the courtroom, Geyser was deemed not guilty by reason of mental disease and was sentenced in 2018 to a maximum of 40 years under state mental health supervision at Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Now aged 21, Geyser has petitioned for her conditional release, claiming she poses no danger to herself or others. A doctor will be appointed to assess her current mental state, a critical step in the release process.

Previous Attempts and Future Implications

This is not Geyser's first attempt at seeking release. She had previously filed a petition in 2022, which she later withdrew. Interestingly, Geyser's accomplice, Anissa Weier, was granted conditional release from a psychiatric facility in 2021. As the country awaits the hearing scheduled for this Monday, where Geyser is expected to appear via Zoom, the case continues to stir discussions around the treatment and rehabilitation of juvenile offenders with mental health conditions.