Health

Watusi Ingestion Case Reported Among Pre-New Year Firework Injuries

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:19 am EST
Watusi Ingestion Case Reported Among Pre-New Year Firework Injuries

The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has reported the first watusi ingestion case of the season, involving a four-year-old boy from Calabarzon. The incident comes alongside a total of 88 fireworks-related injuries recorded in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve. Watusi, a small, brightly colored firework commonly mistaken for candy by children, contains lethal substances such as yellow phosphorous, potassium chlorate, potassium nitrate, and TNT (trinitrotoluene).

The Danger of Firework Ingestion

Immediate medical attention is crucial for anyone who ingests watusi. The DOH recommends administering egg white to the patient before hospital transport to encapsulate the yellow phosphorous, assisting in the removal of the poison. DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo has strongly advised against attempting to induce vomiting at home.

Other Risks Associated with Watusi

In addition to ingestion, watusi can also become lodged in the eye. In such cases, the DOH advises rinsing with clean water for at least 15 minutes while keeping the eyelids open, followed by seeking medical help.

Surge in Fireworks-Related Injuries

The majority of the 88 injuries, predominantly involving males using firecrackers at home or on the streets, were reported from Metro Manila, with significant numbers from Central Luzon, Ilocos Region, Bicol Region, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen. The injuries resulted from illegal, highly explosive firecrackers which, legal or not, pose the risk of severe harm, including amputation.

Health Philippines Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

