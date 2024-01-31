Water Treatment Process Altered Temporarily in Seven New Jersey Counties

Starting from the week of February 12, a temporary modification in the water treatment process will be implemented by New Jersey American Water, affecting seven counties in New Jersey. As part of the company's annual maintenance program, the change involves a shift from a chloramine residual to a free chlorine residual at the Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road water treatment plants. The modification is expected to last until the end of April.

Implications of the Change

Residents in the affected counties may notice a slight chlorine taste and odor in their water during this period. This is an expected and normal part of the maintenance process. To mitigate the chlorine taste, customers are advised to leave water in an open glass container in the refrigerator overnight.

Commitment to Quality

Laura Norkute, the Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance, assures that this is a standard water treatment practice. According to her, it ensures the continued provision of safe, high-quality water. The annual maintenance serves as an additional measure of disinfection in the water distribution system.

Affected Counties

The counties affected by this change include Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, and Union. The specific towns and townships within these counties that will experience this change have been listed by the company.