Health

Water Scarcity Halts Healthcare: A Pregnant Woman’s Ordeal in the Indian Himalayas

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Water Scarcity Halts Healthcare: A Pregnant Woman’s Ordeal in the Indian Himalayas

On a sweltering summer day in the Indian Himalayas, an expectant Sonu Bohra found herself in a critical situation. The region, gripped by an extreme drought for nearly half a year, had been struggling with water scarcity. The drought had left taps and wells parched, disrupting the lives of residents, including Bohra, who was on the brink of giving birth. The nearest medical center, located a fair distance from her village, refused to admit her due to a lack of water. This incident throws light on a severe and pressing issue – the impact of water scarcity on healthcare, particularly maternity care.

The Desperate Scramble for Medical Assistance

Bohra’s ordeal did not end at the first medical center. The ambulance driver, in a desperate scramble to find a place that could assist with the birth, drove her 55 kilometers to another health facility. But, they were met with the same predicament. As they raced towards a third center, the harsh reality set in – they would not make it in time. In a dire situation, with no other option, Bohra gave birth by the roadside, assisted by the ambulance driver.

Climate Change: A New Hurdle in Institutional Deliveries

This incident underscores an unexpected hurdle that climate change has introduced to the strategy of promoting institutional deliveries in India. Over the past years, India has made significant strides in improving its maternal health record. The proportion of women delivering their babies in hospitals or clinics has seen a significant surge, doubling from just over 40% in 2005-06 to nearly 90% in 2019-21. Concurrently, India’s maternal mortality rate has plummeted from 400 deaths per 100,000 births in 2007-09 to 97 per 100,000 in 2018-2020, achieving the government’s target of bringing it below 100 by 2020.

Water Shortages: A Threat to Maternal Healthcare

However, the changing climate and ensuing water shortages have thrown a wrench in the progress, making it increasingly challenging for hospitals in drought-affected areas to operate throughout the year. In Champawat district, Uttarakhand, the main hospital has grappled with water shortages for years. Pregnant women, like Bohra, live in constant worry about giving birth in a facility with an inadequate water supply. The overexploitation of groundwater has caused the water table to drop, making it harder to source water during the dry season. This has had a profound impact on essential services, leading to the closure of maternity wards and adding to the plight of expectant mothers.

Bohra’s story is a stark reminder of the challenges that climate change imposes on healthcare, particularly maternity care, in regions with poor infrastructure and extreme environmental conditions. The urgent need for sustainable water management and improved healthcare infrastructure in these areas cannot be overstated.

Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

