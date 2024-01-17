Water Damage Closes Kettering Abortion Clinic; Activists Hope for Change of Heart

Water damage has led to the temporary closure of a late-term abortion clinic in Kettering, Ohio, operated by Martin Haskell. The damage, believed to have resulted from a burst water pipe amidst freezing temperatures, has been substantial, causing the clinic to remain closed longer than initially anticipated. Expectant mothers who sought services from this clinic are now being redirected to Planned Parenthood in Cincinnati.

Repair and Cleanup Efforts Underway

Efforts to restore the clinic are in progress, including drying out the building, conducting electrical checks, installing new drywall, and assessing potential mold growth. Despite this, the reopening date of the clinic remains uncertain.

'Sidewalk Warriors' And The Red Boxes

Anti-abortion activists, popularly known as 'sidewalk warriors', have maintained a constant presence outside the clinic during its closure. They have reportedly observed the disposal of red boxes, suspected to contain aborted fetal remains. The activists are now calling for more volunteers to join them in prayer outside the Planned Parenthood in Cincinnati.

Implications and Reflections

The closure has sparked discussions and reflections on the issue of abortion. The activists see this as an opportunity for women to reconsider their decisions to have an abortion. Some are even hoping that the clinic's closure will be long-term, viewing it as a victory for the pro-life movement. The narrative also brings to light the figures reported in Montgomery County in 2022, detailing the number of abortions performed. Furthermore, it recounts the story of a former late-term abortionist who had a change of heart and became pro-life, attributing his transformation to the influence of prayers.