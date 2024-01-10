en English
Health

Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:29 pm EST
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.

The United States is grappling with a significant swell in COVID-19 cases, as evidenced by the sharp rises in virus levels found in wastewater—the highest since the initial Omicron wave. However, despite the alarming surge, severe outcomes such as hospitalizations and fatalities are substantially lower compared to previous pandemic winters.

Wastewater Testing: The New Yardstick

Previously reliable metrics for tracking virus spread, such as case counts, have lost their relevance due to changes in federal data tracking and increased population immunity. Now, wastewater testing has emerged as one of the few dependable methods to monitor virus spread. This method provides an early warning of a surge and includes data from individuals who may be asymptomatic or unaware they are infected. However, it is not a foolproof measure and cannot accurately translate viral concentrations into case counts. Furthermore, comparing different waves based on this data is challenging, as the meaning of peak concentrations can vary from year to year.

CDC’s Classification & Future Expectations

The CDC now classifies every state with available data at high or very high viral activity, expecting high levels of transmission for at least another month. The wastewater testing data is often reported in normalized viral copies per milliliter or per gram, and anything above eight standard deviations is considered very high.

Facing the Surge: Healthcare Workers & Administration

The current wave is being driven by the JN.1 variant, causing healthcare workers to face overcrowded emergency departments and ICUs. Despite the ongoing surge, the Biden administration’s response has been criticized for its perceived indifference to the public health threats. Regardless of the increase in cases, COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths have notably declined compared to the previous year.

The Role of Variants & Vaccination

The emergence of the JN.1 variant underscores the need for continued vigilance, vaccination, and adherence to preventive measures. Experts express concerns about waning immunity, low booster uptake, and the emergence of new COVID variants. It emphasizes the importance of ongoing research and development to combat the variant and mitigate the impact of future waves.

Global Evidence of Rising COVID in Wastewater

Notably, the rise in COVID in wastewater is not just a US phenomenon. Global evidence includes data from the Netherlands, the UK, France, Germany, and Denmark, further highlighting the widespread nature of this surge and the critical role wastewater data plays in monitoring the pandemic.

Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

