Washington State Senate Passes Landmark Legislation to Fight Opioid Crisis in Schools

In a unanimous decision, the Washington State Senate has passed a bill—Senate Bill 5804—mandating all public, charter, and tribal schools to stock Naloxone or Narcan, a life-saving medication capable of reversing opioid overdoses. The legislation, introduced by Senator Patty Kuderer, aims to expand on the existing law which currently only applies to high schools in districts possessing more than 2,000 students.

Addressing the Opioid Crisis

The move is a response to the escalating opioid crisis affecting young people in the state, with a significant rise in fentanyl-related deaths. The bill stipulates that schools must maintain at least one naloxone kit and establish an opioid-related overdose policy. The annual cost of implementing this law is estimated at approximately $85 per school.

Advocacy from High School Seniors

The legislation emerged from a group of Lake Washington High School seniors who identified a gap in the current law which only ensures naloxone availability in certain schools. As a result, they advocated for its presence in all schools. Following amendments, the bill now includes all K-12 public schools, making naloxone accessible to over a million public school students and 5,000 charter school students. This move also aims to protect staff, visitors, and very young children who are increasingly exposed to fentanyl from accidental opioid overdoses.

Additional Education Measures

Simultaneously, a separate Senate bill—Senate Bill 5923—is being considered, which proposes mandatory opioid and fentanyl-use prevention education at least once a year for students in seventh and ninth grade. It also calls for the inclusion of substance-use prevention in the state education standards for health and physical education. This bill is presently awaiting action in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.