Washington County Search and Rescue Respond to Gunshot and Rollover Injuries in Warner Valley

On a serene Saturday afternoon in Washington County, tranquility was disrupted as two separate incidents necessitated the intervention of local Search and Rescue teams. Both occurrences, which took place within minutes of each other, involved injuries that required immediate medical attention, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of outdoor recreational activities and the crucial role of the county's rapid response units.

Gunshot Wound in Warner Valley

The first incident unfolded near the water tanks just outside of Washington City in the Warner Valley recreational area. A man, attempting to holster his handgun, inadvertently shot himself in the leg. Deputy Brandon Lacagnina, one of the first on the scene, reported that bystanders had already administered first aid by his arrival. The quick-thinking individuals had applied a tourniquet and bandaged the wound, potentially preventing further blood loss and complications. The injured man was subsequently transported to St. George Regional Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

UTV Rollover: A Lesson in Caution

Hardly five minutes later, in the same valley, another emergency call came through. This time, it was a utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) rollover involving four teenagers. The driver, reportedly showing off, lost control of the vehicle, leading to a significant injury to his right forearm. The other three occupants of the vehicle, though shaken, escaped largely unscathed. The driver received on-site medical treatment before being transported to the same hospital as the gunshot victim.

No Citations Issued

While both incidents served as stark reminders of the inherent risks involved in outdoor activities, no citations were issued in either event. However, the happenings underscore the importance of practicing safety precautions and having a sound understanding of first aid—a factor that almost certainly improved the prognosis for the gunshot victim.

The accounts provided are based on initial statements from emergency personnel, and as such, may not entirely reflect the complete findings of the investigations.