Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options

Warts, the benign skin growths triggered by the human papillomavirus (HPV), can spring up anywhere on the body. With over 100 strains of HPV, only a handful are responsible for causing warts. These growths, varying in shape, size, and type, can manifest as rough or smooth surfaces or even bear finger-like projections.

The Many Faces of Warts

The ‘common wart,’ a raised and scaly growth, the ‘flat wart,’ distinguished by its thin profile, and the ‘filiform wart,’ possessing an artichoke-like appearance, are among the varieties one may encounter. The sexually transmitted ‘genital warts,’ primarily appearing on the groin and buttocks, are a category unto themselves. Unlike acne, warts are genuine skin growths that can linger for years without treatment.

Preventing Wart Transmission

Dermatologists caution against picking, scratching, shaving, or biting nails when warts are present to avert their spread. Handwashing emerges as an indispensable measure to prevent transmission. Likewise, it is advised to refrain from walking barefoot in public areas or using identical grooming tools on warts and healthy skin.

Treatment Options: Professional and Over-the-Counter

Several treatment methods are available, ranging from cryotherapy, prescription-strength salicylic acid, to immunogenic injections. However, complete eradication of warts often necessitates multiple treatments. Over-the-counter options are also at one’s disposal – topical salicylic acid treatments and covering warts with duct tape, albeit these may not match the efficacy of professional treatments.