Warren County Steps Up Vaccination Efforts Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses

In a bid to stall the recent surge in respiratory illnesses, including influenza and COVID-19, Warren County in New York has taken the initiative of setting up vaccine clinics at the Warren County Municipal Center. These clinics, operational throughout January, necessitate appointments for the administration of vaccines.

Alarming Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Underlining the urgency of this initiative is a worrying 55% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Capital Region since mid-November. This significant upsurge has triggered the local health department’s drive to encourage more residents to get vaccinated.

Health Officials Urge Vaccination

Ginelle Jones, the Warren County Director of Health Services, underscored the importance of vaccination. She insisted it’s not too late for residents to receive flu shots or COVID boosters to safeguard themselves during the winter season. However, she noted that the RSV vaccine is currently not available.

How to Schedule Vaccination in Warren County

Residents looking to schedule a vaccine appointment or with queries about billing or insurance can reach out to the Public Health Office. The LECOM Institute for Successful Aging in Warren County is also providing free testing for COVID and flu and administering vaccines for both viruses through March. The clinic, open to walk-ins on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both vaccinations and testing.