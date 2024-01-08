Walton Medical Centre Reveals High Number of Missed Appointments in December

The Walton Medical Centre, a staple of Vicarage Lane since it was founded in 1980 by Dr. Gerald Clark and Dr. Geldard, has revealed an alarming number of unattended appointments for December 2023. Amid its 3,182 scheduled appointments, the Centre had 127 instances where patients missed their allocated slots. This negligence led to a significant loss in clinical efficiency, with 24.47 hours of clinic time wasted.

Unattended Appointments: A Wasted Resource

In the healthcare industry, where time is of essence, unattended appointments can pose a significant challenge. For the Walton Medical Centre, 127 missed appointments in a single month amount to a considerable loss. With each missed appointment, the Centre loses an opportunity to provide medical care to a patient in need. In a time when healthcare resources are already stretched thin, this wastage is particularly concerning.

Urgent Appeal to Patients

In light of this situation, the Walton Medical Centre has issued an urgent appeal to its patients. The Centre stresses on the importance of patients informing them promptly if they are unable to attend their scheduled appointments. This would allow the Centre to offer the free slot to another patient who requires medical attention. By doing so, patients can contribute to the efficient functioning of the Centre and ensure that medical help is readily available for those in need.

Service Breakdown for December 2023

Despite the setback of missed appointments, the Walton Medical Centre remained committed to serving the residents of Walton. In December 2023 alone, the Centre provided 577 face-to-face GP appointments, 141 GP telephone consultations, 1,072 face-to-face appointments with the nursing team, 162 nursing phone consultations, and 830 HCA and blood clinic appointments. These numbers reflect the Centre’s unwavering dedication to the health and well-being of the Walton community, even in the face of challenges.

In conclusion, while the issue of missed appointments is concerning, the Walton Medical Centre continues to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the residents of Walton. The Centre urges patients to be mindful of their appointments and notify the Centre in case of unavailability, to ensure efficient utilization of healthcare resources.

