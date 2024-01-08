en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Walton Medical Centre Reveals High Number of Missed Appointments in December

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Walton Medical Centre Reveals High Number of Missed Appointments in December

The Walton Medical Centre, a staple of Vicarage Lane since it was founded in 1980 by Dr. Gerald Clark and Dr. Geldard, has revealed an alarming number of unattended appointments for December 2023. Amid its 3,182 scheduled appointments, the Centre had 127 instances where patients missed their allocated slots. This negligence led to a significant loss in clinical efficiency, with 24.47 hours of clinic time wasted.

Unattended Appointments: A Wasted Resource

In the healthcare industry, where time is of essence, unattended appointments can pose a significant challenge. For the Walton Medical Centre, 127 missed appointments in a single month amount to a considerable loss. With each missed appointment, the Centre loses an opportunity to provide medical care to a patient in need. In a time when healthcare resources are already stretched thin, this wastage is particularly concerning.

(Read Also: Tommy Sheppard: Scottish Independence ‘Over’ if SNP Loses Next Election)

Urgent Appeal to Patients

In light of this situation, the Walton Medical Centre has issued an urgent appeal to its patients. The Centre stresses on the importance of patients informing them promptly if they are unable to attend their scheduled appointments. This would allow the Centre to offer the free slot to another patient who requires medical attention. By doing so, patients can contribute to the efficient functioning of the Centre and ensure that medical help is readily available for those in need.

(Read Also: UK Government Admits to Classifying Cold War Nuclear Test Medical Records)

Service Breakdown for December 2023

Despite the setback of missed appointments, the Walton Medical Centre remained committed to serving the residents of Walton. In December 2023 alone, the Centre provided 577 face-to-face GP appointments, 141 GP telephone consultations, 1,072 face-to-face appointments with the nursing team, 162 nursing phone consultations, and 830 HCA and blood clinic appointments. These numbers reflect the Centre’s unwavering dedication to the health and well-being of the Walton community, even in the face of challenges.

In conclusion, while the issue of missed appointments is concerning, the Walton Medical Centre continues to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the residents of Walton. The Centre urges patients to be mindful of their appointments and notify the Centre in case of unavailability, to ensure efficient utilization of healthcare resources.

Read More 

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
In the heart of Eastern Europe, the city of Melitopol, nestled in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, faces a burgeoning crisis. Mayor Ivan Fedorov, a man known for his steadfastness, has reported a severe shortage of essential medicines in the temporarily occupied territories, leading to a humanitarian crisis of escalating proportions. Healthcare Access: A Luxury
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
6 mins ago
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
6 mins ago
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
2 mins ago
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
Philippines Sees Remarkable Rise in Live Births in 2022
2 mins ago
Philippines Sees Remarkable Rise in Live Births in 2022
Surviving Bladder Cancer: Tommy's Triumph Through the TUXEDO Clinical Trial
3 mins ago
Surviving Bladder Cancer: Tommy's Triumph Through the TUXEDO Clinical Trial
Latest Headlines
World News
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
31 seconds
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
42 seconds
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
Australian Government Plans Cost-of-Living Relief Package Amidst Rising Inflation
57 seconds
Australian Government Plans Cost-of-Living Relief Package Amidst Rising Inflation
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
1 min
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
1 min
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
2 mins
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
2 mins
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
NFL Wild-Card Showdowns: Stafford's Homecoming and Historic Lake Erie Team Success
2 mins
NFL Wild-Card Showdowns: Stafford's Homecoming and Historic Lake Erie Team Success
Philippines Sees Remarkable Rise in Live Births in 2022
2 mins
Philippines Sees Remarkable Rise in Live Births in 2022
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
10 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app