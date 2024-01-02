en English
Health

Walmart and RadNet Launch Innovative Mammogram Program Incorporating AI

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Walmart and RadNet Pioneer New Approach to Breast Health

In an innovative collaboration, Walmart has teamed up with RadNet, a leading provider of high-quality outpatient diagnostic imaging services, to launch a pilot mammogram program named MammogramNow. Kicking off in a store located in Milford, Delaware, the program integrates mammography services with advanced artificial intelligence technology. It’s a bold move that seeks to provide more convenient and accessible breast health screenings.

A New Model for Consumer Healthcare

The partnership between Walmart and RadNet symbolizes a shift in the delivery of healthcare services, placing them in non-traditional settings such as a Walmart Supercenter. This forward-thinking approach aims to encourage adherence to annual breast cancer screening guidelines by making these services readily available to a wider audience. RadNet, which already conducts nearly five percent of all mammograms in the United States, is hopeful that this initiative could represent a new model for consumer healthcare and preventative medicine.

AI Technology Meets Preventative Medicine

The MammogramNow program is not just about convenience; it’s about leveraging technology to pave the way for better healthcare. By incorporating advanced artificial intelligence into mammography services, the program aims to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of breast health screenings. This fusion of technology and healthcare is expected to drive better compliance with screening guidelines and potentially save lives by detecting breast cancer earlier.

Howard Berger, MD, President and CEO of RadNet, expressed optimism about the potential impact of the initiative. By bringing high-tech diagnostic equipment and artificial intelligence to a retail setting, Berger believes healthcare services can become more consumer-friendly, leading to a significant shift in how they are delivered and accessed.

The MammogramNow initiative is set to expand beyond Delaware, with clinics slated to open in Phoenix, Arizona, and Hanford, California, later this year. This expansion is testament to the confidence Walmart and RadNet have in the potential of this innovative approach to enhancing breast health awareness and education, as well as promoting early detection and prevention of breast cancer.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

